Pakistani MMA Fighter Anita Karim Beats Aussie Opponent by Unanimous Decision

Pakistan’s first-ever female mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Anita Karim won her fight against Australia’s Uyen Ha by unanimous decision under the banner of Fairtex Fight Promotion at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

According to details the 25-year-old fighter, who hails from Hunza, made light work of her opponent and dominated all three rounds of the bantamweight fight.

The news of Anita’s victory was shared by her brother on Twitter who mentioned that Anita is the only Pakistan martial arts fighter who has fought at the prestigious Lumpinee Stadium.

Known as “the arm collector”, the fighter from Hunza has won several accolades in her career. She came to the limelight after defeating Indonesian opponent Gita Suharsono in One Warrior Series (OWS) back in 2019.