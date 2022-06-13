Controversial VC of Baltistan University Banned from Skardu

Deputy Commissioner Skardu, Karim Dad Chughtai, has imposed a ban on the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Baltistan (UOB), Prof. Dr. Naeem Khan, from entering Skardu for two months.

The ban on the controversial VC has been imposed to avoid any untoward situation on the 5th convocation of the UOB that will be held on 14 June and will be attended by President Arif Alvi.

Last year, a number of female UOB students accused Dr. Naeem of sexual harassment, irking the local residents who staged protests for his ouster from the city.

However, after a gap of nearly a year, Dr. Naeem recently regained the post using his connections, causing resentment among the locals once again.

Earlier this year in March, the University of Haripur had been shut down under mysterious circumstances. The administration claimed that the university was closed on account of a Coronavirus outbreak while the students said that the university was closed to cover an incident of sexual harassment.

They have claimed that the Head of the Public Health and Nutrition Department (PHND) had sexually harassed a first-semester female student and the student wing of a politico-religious party had planned to stage a protest against the incident.