Tuba Hassan Becomes First Pakistani to Win ICC Women’s Player of the Month Award

In her very first month in international cricket, Pakistan star, Tuba Hassan, has taken home the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for May 2022.

Tuba Hassan only made her international debut in the T20I series against Sri Lanka in May and won the prestigious Player of the Month award in her first nomination.

In doing so, she became the first Pakistan player to win the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award.

In her maiden international game, Tuba recorded brilliant figures of 3/8, which fetched her the Player of the Match award on her debut. She struck with her second international ball to dismiss Anushka Sanjeewani and subsequently scalped Harshitha Madavi and Kavisha Dilhari.

In the next two games, she picked up a wicket each but was miserly in her economy. She finished the series with five wickets at an average of 8.8 and an economy rate of just 3.66 and was named the Player of the Series in Pakistan’s 3-0 clean sweep.

Tuba saw off competition from her captain Bismah Maroof and 17-year-old Trinity Smith from Jersey to win the Player of the Month award.

Former Pakistan international and member of the voting panel Sana Mir lauded Tuba for her dream debut.

“Tuba has shown a lot of confidence and skill to make an impact for Pakistan in her debut series. She has been working hard for some time and it is really heartwarming to see her celebrating success in her first series for Pakistan,” Sana stated.