HEC Bans Unaffiliated Colleges From Offering Degree Programs

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has imposed a ban on unaffiliated colleges from offering Master’s, MPhil, and Ph.D. programs, advising students against taking admissions in such institutes.

In an official statement, the HEC said that colleges that are not affiliated with any HEC-recognized higher education institutes cannot offer Master’s, MPhil, and Ph.D. programs.

The HEC has asked students to verify the affiliation status of colleges before applying for admissions, clarifying that degrees and transcripts issued by unaffiliated colleges will neither be recognized nor attested by the commission.

On the other hand, the Higher Education Department (HED) is planning to soon launch Master’s and MPhil programs in colleges affiliated with HEC-recognized universities.

Earlier this week, the HEC had warned students against getting their academic certificates attested by Degree Attestation Agents, stating that all such agents are fake.

The HEC had said that students can apply for the attestation of their academic certificates online at its Degree Attestation System (DAS). Academic certificates attested other than HEC’s DAS will be confiscated once presented in the HEC.