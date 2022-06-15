Lahore Qalandars Gift Brand New Car to Shaheen Afridi [Video]

By Saad Nasir | Published Jun 15, 2022 | 7:07 pm

Lahore Qalandars have gifted their captain, Shaheen Afridi, a brand new car to appreciate his services for the franchise and the Pakistan cricket team.

Shaheen Afridi led Lahore to their first-ever PSL title in the seventh edition of the tournament. Shaheen was appointed as the captain prior to the start of the seventh edition and exceeded expectations by leading them to their maiden title.

Lahore Qalandars CEO, Atif Rana, and head coach, Aqib Javed, presented the new car to the express pacer.

Lahore also released a tribute video for Shaheen as they thanked the left-arm pacer for being a role model.

The 22-year-old led from the front in PSL 7 as he finished as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He took 20 wickets at an average of 19.70 and an economy rate of 7,57 in 13 matches he played in the competition.

Earlier in the day, Shaheen ascended to the fourth spot in the latest ICC Test bowler rankings, capping off a brilliant day for Pakistan’s ace speedster.

