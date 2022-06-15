PSEB Initiates Tech Marketing Program for Achieving $10 Billion Export in 5 Years

Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) has started working on the Technology Marketing Export Program Framework in order to accelerate IT and ITeS exports to achieve the export target of $10 billion in the next five years.

Under this project, a feasibility study will be carried out, which will identify export destinations and provide a roadmap for increasing IT exports and participation of Pakistani IT/ITeS companies in major IT events in major international events.

The framework would include a number of components for the program, such as media campaigns, targeted events, trade shows, etc. The study would also include the preparation and costing of the program’s various components, its duration, implementation plan, and an action plan method for the top 10 export destination countries.

The study will propose a marketing and branding methodology to increase IT/ITeS exports to $10 billion by the next five years. It will suggest the design of country-specific PR, branding, and marketing programs to tap the top seven IT/ITeS export destination countries, including three potential /emerging destinations as target markets.

The feasibility study will design a 360-degree country branding and marketing campaign in consultation with the Pakistan Software Export Board. It will also design at least two signature tech events in Pakistan to showcase the local industry on the scale and competition of other regional trade shows like GITEX, MWC, ITW, and CommunicAsia. The study will identify at least 70 international media, research, consultancy, and publication partners, including print, digital, and TV media outlets, economy & technology blogs, web-news portals, social media partners, and global consultancy firms’ research arms publication wings of international organizations such as UNDP, UNIDO, ITU-T, IEEE, GSMA, World Bank, World Economic Forum, OECD, WTO, ASEAN, ADB, AfDB, European Union, etc. Assist in forming/designing a regular communication mechanism between PSEB and these organizations for the regular dissemination of economic & technology news and reports about Pakistan.

According to PSEB, the key objective of this study is extensive international market research and analysis and research of trade data, demand, and supply of IT & ITeS products & services, and features of foreign markets, including identification of niche markets. The study will provide the analysis of competitor countries, and relevant policies and marketing plans, an action plan for the Pakistani IT/ITeS industry, and to compete in the international IT & ITeS industry. It will develop an IT/ITeS strategy comprising a set of comprehensive activities to promote the country’s image, and Pakistan’s IT/ITeS industry and introduce new geographical and sectoral markets.

The study will review ease of doing business policies of India, Philippines, Vietnam and other countries and will propose changes in Pakistan’s policies and regulations, according to PSEB. It will be helpful in the identification and engagement of the Pakistani Diaspora, especially working in Silicon Valley for the establishment of business contact and potential investment in start-ups.

Pakistan Software Export Board has invited bids for the Technology Marketing Export Program until 30th June. According to PSEB, the expected duration to complete the study is 6 months. However, the applicant firm is encouraged to propose a shorter duration for the study without compromising the quality of deliverables. Rs. 80 million has been allocated in the PSDP for this study.