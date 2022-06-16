AIOU Announces Schedule for Online Submission of Assignments

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the online submission schedule for assignments of all degree programs for the Spring semester of 2022.
According to details, AIOU has released the schedule for BA, Associate Degree Program (ADP), B.Ed., ADE, BS, MA, MSc, M.Ed., and PGD.
Here are the deadlines for submitting online assignments.
BA and ADP
3 Credit Hours
|Assignment 1
|20 August 2022
|Assignment 2
|15 October 2022
6 Credit Hours
|Assignment 1
|15 July 2022
|Assignment 2
|20 August 2022
|Assignment 3
|15 September 2022
|Assignment 4
|15 October 2022
B.Ed. and ADE
List of Degrees
|B.Ed. (1.5 years)
|B.Ed. (2.5 years)
|B.Ed. (4 years)
|ADE (2 years)
|B.Ed. (Arabic)
Schedule
|Assignment 1
|7 August 2022
|Assignment 2
|25 September 2022
BS
List of degrees
|BS (Arabic)
|BS (Islamic Studies)
|BS (Urdu)
|BS (Pakistan Studies)
|BS (English)
|BS (Gender and Women Studies)
|BS (Library and Information Sciences)
|BS (Instructional Design and Technology)
|BS (Mass Communication)
|BS (Accounting and Finance)
|Associate Degree (Business Administration)
|Associate Degree (Commerce)
|BBA (4 Years)
Schedule
|Assignment 1
|14 August 2022
|Assignment 2
|2 October 2022
MA, MSc, M.Ed., and PGD
|Assignment 1
|14 August 2022
|Assignment 2
|2 October 2022