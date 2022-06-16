AIOU Announces Schedule for Online Submission of Assignments

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jun 16, 2022 | 3:50 pm

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the online submission schedule for assignments of all degree programs for the Spring semester of 2022.

According to details, AIOU has released the schedule for BA, Associate Degree Program (ADP), B.Ed., ADE, BS, MA, MSc, M.Ed., and PGD.

ALSO READ

Here are the deadlines for submitting online assignments.

BA and ADP

3 Credit Hours
Assignment 1 20 August 2022
Assignment 2 15 October 2022

 

6 Credit Hours
Assignment 1 15 July 2022
Assignment 2 20 August 2022
Assignment 3 15 September 2022
Assignment 4 15 October 2022

 

B.Ed. and ADE

List of Degrees
B.Ed. (1.5 years) B.Ed. (2.5 years)
B.Ed. (4 years) ADE (2 years)

 
B.Ed. (Arabic)

 

Schedule
Assignment 1 7 August 2022
Assignment 2 25 September 2022

 

BS

List of degrees
BS (Arabic) BS (Islamic Studies)
BS (Urdu) BS (Pakistan Studies)
BS (English) BS (Gender and Women Studies)
BS (Library and Information Sciences) BS (Instructional Design and Technology)
BS (Mass Communication) BS (Accounting and Finance)
Associate Degree (Business Administration) Associate Degree (Commerce)

 
BBA (4 Years)

 

Schedule
Assignment 1 14 August 2022
Assignment 2 2 October 2022

 

MA, MSc, M.Ed., and PGD

Assignment 1 14 August 2022
Assignment 2 2 October 2022

Also Read

Haroon Hayder

close
>