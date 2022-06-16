AIOU Announces Schedule for Online Submission of Assignments

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the online submission schedule for assignments of all degree programs for the Spring semester of 2022.

According to details, AIOU has released the schedule for BA, Associate Degree Program (ADP), B.Ed., ADE, BS, MA, MSc, M.Ed., and PGD.

Here are the deadlines for submitting online assignments.

BA and ADP

3 Credit Hours

Assignment 1 20 August 2022 Assignment 2 15 October 2022

6 Credit Hours

Assignment 1 15 July 2022 Assignment 2 20 August 2022 Assignment 3 15 September 2022 Assignment 4 15 October 2022

B.Ed. and ADE

List of Degrees

B.Ed. (1.5 years) B.Ed. (2.5 years) B.Ed. (4 years) ADE (2 years) B.Ed. (Arabic)

Schedule

Assignment 1 7 August 2022 Assignment 2 25 September 2022

BS

List of degrees

BS (Arabic) BS (Islamic Studies) BS (Urdu) BS (Pakistan Studies) BS (English) BS (Gender and Women Studies) BS (Library and Information Sciences) BS (Instructional Design and Technology) BS (Mass Communication) BS (Accounting and Finance) Associate Degree (Business Administration) Associate Degree (Commerce) BBA (4 Years)

Schedule

Assignment 1 14 August 2022 Assignment 2 2 October 2022

MA, MSc, M.Ed., and PGD