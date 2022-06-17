K-Electric Cuts Connections of Over 30,000 Defaulters

K-Electric (KE) has disconnected 30,000 connections in the last week across Karachi because of the non-payment of bills, the company said in a statement.

According to KE’s spokesperson, “non-payment of bills contributes significantly to the losses in an area and creates hindrances for the consumers making regular payments.”

The spokesperson appealed to the consumers to pay their monthly bills regularly so that loadshedding duration in low recovery areas can be reduced. Timely payment of the bill would ensure efficient power supplies, the spokesperson added.

Speaking about the city’s power supply situation, the spokesperson said that over the last 24 hours average supply to KE’s service territory was 2,950 MW, which included 1050MW from the National Grid. KE is currently facing a shortfall of 350 MW, forcing it to carry 4 hours of loadshedding in the city.