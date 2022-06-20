Pakistan Detects 2 New Sub-Variants of Omicron

Pakistan has detected the presence of two new sub-variants of the Omicron strain of the Coronavirus. These sub-variants have been identified as B.4 and B.5.

B.4 and B.5 were first detected in South Africa in January and February respectively this year. Both of them are more infectious than BA.2, the Omicron sub-variant known as “stealth Omicron.”

According to a report, the National Health of Institute (NIH) has detected the two sub-variants through genome sequencing of different samples.

Although they are highly infectious, B.4 and B.5 are less fatal than previous Omicron sub-variants. Moreover, all existing Coronavirus vaccines are highly effective against these two sub-variants.

On the other hand, the country is witnessing a surge in Coronavirus cases once again. Earlier today, Pakistan detected 171 cases of COVID-19. On Sunday, the country detected 152 cases of the virus.

Overall, Pakistan has reported more than 1.53 million cases of Coronavirus so far. Over 30,000 people have lost their lives to the COVID-19 while 1.49 million have completely recovered from the viral infection.

