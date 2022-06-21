Punjab Govt to Fix Hotel and Guest House Rents in Murree

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Hamza Shehbaz, has ordered to regulate the rents of all hotels and guest houses in Murree in order to facilitate the tourists during peak season.

While chairing the meeting of the ‘Dilkash Murree’ Project earlier today in Lahore, CM Punjab directed the concerned authorities to complete the initiative at the earliest.

During the meeting, CM Punjab ordered to implement capacity building programs for Tourism Police, enabling them to effectively control an emergency situation.

He also directed to installation of CCTV cameras at all entry and exit points of the hill station to ensure efficient monitoring of the traffic coming to and from Murree.

CM Punjab also ordered the installation of a new communication system in Murree. All government departments will be connected with each other through this communication system.

He also directed to run a motorbike ambulance pilot project. Initially, a contingent of 20 motorcycle-based ambulances will be introduced in Murree to administer first aid in case of emergency.