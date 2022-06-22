Is Suzuki Discontinuing GS150 in Pakistan?

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) is considering discontinuing GS150 in Pakistan due to fuel price hikes. According to company sources, PSMC is planning to discontinue one of its best-selling motorcycles in Pakistan and replace it with a 125cc bike.

ALSO READ Toyota to Cut Global Car Production Again in June and July

Sources in the company say that decision is yet to be finalized but talks are underway for a potential change.

A Suzuki motorcycle dealer said that the automaker is facing issues in the import of completely knocked-down (CKD) kits due to rising shipping costs, petrol prices, and depreciating local currency. Due to that, discontinuation is likely, he added.

The State Bank has been trying to curb imports to save foreign exchange reserves from plummeting. According to the latest reports, the reserves have already fallen below $9 billion.

ALSO READ Ghandhara Nissan Announces Decision on Chery Tiggo SUV Price Change

Moreover, increasing fuel prices are hacking the sales of vehicles with large engines. The same can be said for bikes as well, as Suzuki ponders replacing its flagship motorcycle with a more efficient and, possibly, less powerful one.