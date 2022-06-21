Ghandhara Nissan Announces Decision on Chery Tiggo SUV Price Change

Ghandhara Nissan Limited (GNL) will keep the prices of Chery Tiggo SUVs intact till August 2022, a report stated yesterday.

According to Pakwheel.com, the company has laid out the following conditions regarding the price change:

Those expecting vehicle deliveries in August 2022 will not pay the new price

Those who are yet to make their payments in full must do so by June 27, or pay the new price upon delivery

The price hold does not apply to tax rates, insurance charges, or freight costs

The report adds — citing the company’s statement — that any bookings made today or in the next few days will get deliveries in October 2022 and will be subjected to the impending price hike.

SUV Details

Ghandhara Nissan Limited (GNL) launched its two new SUVs — Chery Tiggo 4 and Tiggo 8 Pro — earlier this year at a price tag of Rs. 4,599,000 and Rs. 6,599,000 respectively.

Tiggo 4 Pro

Tiggo 4 Pro is a 5-seater subcompact crossover SUV with a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine that sends 145 horsepower (hp) 210 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque to the front wheels via a DCT automatic gearbox.

Its shape embodies a traditional and family-friendly design concept, with a unique combination of a diamond-patterned grille, LED headlights, and Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) for a fashionable look.

Other high-tech features include a 7″ LCD instrument display, a 10.25″ floating central console panel, and an 8″ touch screen for climate control. In addition, Tiggo 4 Pro adopts a yacht-styled cockpit and a sharp line extension that allows for a premium feel.

Tiggo 8 Pro

The Tiggo 8 Pro is a midsize 7-seater crossover SUV that comes with a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine that sends 195 hp and 290 Nm of torque to the front wheels via a DCT automatic gearbox.

The SUV sports the signature Tiggo series diamond grille, automatic LED Headlamps, and LED Taillights. It has 18″ wheels, a 360° surround-view camera system, 6 curtain airbags, Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), a fully digital driver’s display, an advanced infotainment system, and a luxurious leather-wrapped interior, among other advanced features.

Market Position

Tiggo 4 Pro competes in a subcompact SUV category while Tiggo 8 Pro competes in the midsize SUV category. Both SUVs boast the latest features in the Pakistani market, with an edge of being locally assembled vehicles.

Although both segments are quite competitive, a major deciding factor for car buyers these days is the ownership cost. The jury is still out on whether the Tiggo twins excel in that area or not, which will determine their desirability in the long run.