Prices of Several Items at Utility Stores Increased

The prices of various brands of spices, toothpaste, dishwash, matches, and other items have been increased at utility stores.

According to the notification, the price of a one-kilogram pack of mixed pickles has been increased by Rs. 55 to Rs. 333. The price of a pack of matches has been increased by up to Rs. 10, from Rs. 40 to Rs. 50. The price of mixed spices has also been increased.

Similarly, the price of glass window cleaner has been increased by Rs. 43 to Rs. 243, while the price of the dishwashing sponge has been increased by Rs. 66.

The price of a luxury-size box of tissue papers has been increased by Rs. 25 to Rs. 198, while the price of toilet paper rolls has been increased by Rs. 5 to Rs. 74. The price of branded toothpaste has also been increased by up to Rs. 20.