Utility Stores Announce a Massive Price Increase for Infant Milk, Dairy, Spices and Hundreds of Other Items

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jun 22, 2022 | 1:12 pm

Just days after announcing to provide five essential items—wheat flour, sugar, ghee/edible oil, pulses, and rice—at subsidized rates at utility stores, the federal government has announced a massive increase in the prices of other items.

According to the official notification issued by the Utility Stores Corporation (USC), the prices of infant formula milk of Nestle have been increased by up to Rs. 20 to Rs. 1,000.

The prices of dairy products of Olpers, Omung, and Haleeb have been raised by up to Rs. 5 to Rs. 80. The prices of mayonnaise, ketchup, chicken spread, and chocolate spread have been increased by up to Rs. 20 to Rs. 260.

The prices of pickles, vinegar, soy sauce, jams, and honey have been increased by Rs. 5 to Rs. 159. The prices of macaroni, vermicelli, spaghetti, and pasta have been raised by up to Rs. 3 to Rs. 27.

Moreover, the prices of Ispaghol Husk have been increased by up to Rs. 29 to Rs. 205. The prices of toilet soaps, beauty soaps, dishwasher soaps, shampoos, and detergents of different brands have been raised by up to Rs. 8 to Rs. 295.

Lastly, the prices of salt and noodles have been increased by up to Rs. 10 and Rs. 20 respectively. The prices of spices and powdered sweet products have been raised by Rs. 5 to Rs. 39.

Here is the official notification issued by the USC.

