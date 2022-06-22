Samsung Galaxy S23 to Get a Selfie Camera Upgrade

Samsung’s vanilla Galaxy S phones have been limited to 10MP selfie cameras since 2019, but that may change next year. A new report from GalaxyClub claims that Galaxy S23 5G will get a selfie camera upgrade with a higher resolution sensor.

According to the report, Galaxy S23 could get a 12MP selfie camera, but it is unclear whether it will be placed in a punch-hole cutout or under the display similar to the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra. Since under-display cameras still struggle with image quality, we will likely see a punch-hole shooter once again on the Samsung phone.

It is unclear whether the selfie camera will get Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) or any other upgrades. It is also unclear whether the S23 Ultra will get a resolution upgrade from 40MP since Ultra phones have been limited to that resolution for years as well.

As for the S23 Ultra’s main camera, several reports predict that the flagship phone will finally get the 200MP camera sensor that was unveiled by Samsung last year. We are yet to see this camera sensor on a smartphone, so it would make the Galaxy S23 Ultra the first phone in the world to feature it.

We are still several months away from an official launch, so we will likely hear more later on.