Renowned Pakistani International Umpire Now Owns a Small Shop in Lahore

Renowned cricket umpire, Asad Rauf, now owns a clothing and shoe shop in Lahore after being banned for five years by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2016 due to corruption allegations.

Rauf, who was also accused of sexually exploiting model, Leena Kapoor, was found guilty of corrupt practices during the IPL 2013 by the BCCI’s disciplinary committee. He was accused of accepting costly gifts from bookies.

Recently, the Pakistan umpire explained the reason behind leaving cricket saying, “I haven’t been in touch with the game since 2013, because once I leave something I leave it completely.”

Rauf claimed in a media interview that he has no desire for money because he has already had a good life and that things are going well for him and his family. He also stated that he and his wife are fully devoted to religion.

“I have no greed. I have seen a lot of money, and I have seen the world, with protocol. One of my sons is a special child. The other one has just come back from America (US) after completing his graduation. I pray five times a day. My wife also prays five times a day.”

In response to a question about the allegations leveled against him, Rauf categorically denied it, claiming that it was a baseless accusation and that he had not accepted any gifts from bookies.

“I have spent my best time in IPL, apart from these issues that came later on. I had nothing to do with these issues, the allegations came from the BCCI’s side and they took the decision on me themselves.”

Throughout his career, Rauf officiated in 170 international games, including 48 Tests, 98 ODIs, and 23 T20Is between 2000 and 2013. He was a member of the ICC’s elite panel of umpires.