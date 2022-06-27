CPEC Belongs to Pakistan, says Consul General China

Pakistan is the owner of all the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, and we are here to facilitate them in all aspects, said Consul General China, Zhao Shireen, during a recent press conference. The Consul General also lauded the efforts of the Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI).

Mr. Zhao Shireen visited PCJCCI on Sunday, 26 June 2022. He was welcomed by Senior Vice President PCJCCI, Mr. Ehsan Choudhry, Vice President PCJCCI, Mr. Sarfaraz Butt, and Secretary General PCJCCI, Mr. Salahuddin Hanif.

Mr. Zhao Shireen appreciated the working of PCJCCI related to regional connectivity and bilateral trade. He also praised various initiatives of the chamber, which include the Pak China Knowledge Portal, China-Way magazine, Chinese language courses, and Pak China Technology Gateway.

He remarked that we stand with Pakistan in this hour of crisis and economic instability. He also said that China’s foreign policy is crystal clear and unbiased; we do not interfere in other countries’ economic and foreign affairs around the world, nor do we want to see interference by other foreign powers in China. We assure our fullest mutual support and help for Pakistan without any discrimination against any political party, he said.

Upon questions regarding CPEC, he said that Pakistan is the owner of all the CPEC projects, and we are here to facilitate them in all aspects. The trade, investment, and business between two nations could be much better if we work in unity and harmony. So here I will raise my motto; “Let’s work together; let’s grow together.”

Senior Vice President PCJCCI, Mr. Ehsan Choudhry, during his address said that China has emerged as the second largest economy in the world, and international experts are envisaging a far bigger role for China on the economic horizon of the world. He said that the way China managed the global financial crisis is commendable and an example of hard work for all of us.

President PCJCCI, Mr. Wang Zihai, also joined the press conference through Zoom, and he assured that PCJCCI is resolute to serve as a model chamber and a vibrant platform for promoting mutual investment and friendship between Pakistan and China. Our objective is to adopt an innovative stratagem to promote trade and development, not only between Pakistan and China but also over the entire region, to ensure future stability, security, and prosperity for all of us, he said.

Vice President PCJCCI, Mr. Sarfaraz Butt, and Secretary General, Mr. Salahuddin Hanif, thanked the Consul General China for his precious time and said that we are endeavoring to build a better and prosperous future for Pakistan with the cooperation of China.

The visit was followed by a press conference, which was attended by many leading businessmen from China and Pakistan, including CEO Norinco International, Mr. Tan Zidiong, Representative Chen Hui Company, Mr. Alen, Representative Miniso Pakistan, Mr. Sew, and Representative Lahore Overseas Chinese Association, Mr. Zhang Hin Ping.