BRT Peshawar Shortlisted for Yet Another International Award

Peshawar’s Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) has been nominated for yet another international award for sustainable development. This time the World Resources Institute (WRI), a US-based global research organization, has shortlisted BRT Peshawar as a finalist for the 2021-2022 WRI Ross Center Prize for Cities Award.

Other than BRT Peshawar, there are four projects that have been shortlisted as well. The finalists for the 2021-2022 WRI Ross Center Prize for Cities Award were announced on Wednesday at the 11th World Urban Forum in Katowice, Poland.

Todos al Parque (Office of Mayor of Barranquilla, Columbia), Participatory Housing and Urban Development (Homeless People’s Federation Philippines Iloilo City and Iloilo City Local Government Unit), the Urban Wage Employment Initiative – MUKTA (Housing and Urban Development Department of Government of Odisha, India), and the 15 Minute City (Chaire ETI and City of Paris) are the other four finalists.

The winner of the 2021-2022 WRI Ross Center Prize for Cities Award will be announced in December 2022. The winner will receive a cash award of $250,000. The four runners-up will receive $25,000 each.

Earlier this year in February, BRT Peshawar was nominated for the 2022 Sustainable Transport Award (STA) by the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP), a US-based NGO that focuses on developing BRT systems.

Launched in August 2020, Peshawar’s BRT track stretches over 27 kilometers and has 32 stations.