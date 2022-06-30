Sussex Teammate Praises Rizwan for His Down to Earth Nature

Sussex teammate, Ali Orr, was all praise for Pakistan wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, for his brilliant attitude, saying he has never seen such a special player and that he is truly an incredible human being.

“Mohammad Rizwan is one of the most special men I have ever met. He really is. He is so calm and down to earth, so modest. Even in T20 cricket, he is among the best T20 batters in the world for a reason.”

ALSO READ PSG’s Muslim Footballer Hailed as a Hero for Boycotting LGBT Pride Flag

Rizwan and Orr recently assisted Sussex in an incredible run-chase against Derbyshire, resulting in the club’s first County Championship victory since April 2021. Rizwan, who scored 130 runs in the first innings, continued to dominate in the second innings, scoring 76 runs off 82 balls. Ali, on the other hand, scored a brilliant 141 in the second innings while chasing the target of 345.

Ali Orr further said that Rizwan’s confidence boosts the entire team. In the field, you will notice him laughing, and he’s very approachable and easy to talk to. It is no surprise he is so successful. He is so composed, and performing is just another day in his life.

Mohammad Rizwan played his last County Championship match of the season as the national team wicket-keeper is the part of the team for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Orr went on to say that he does not exaggerate his performances and that, unlike other aggressive batters, he won’t throw his bat if he doesn’t succeed. He is a wonderful man and a great guy to have in the dressing room.

Rizwan had an outstanding performance in the ongoing season, scoring 342 runs at an average of 57, with one century and two fifty-plus scores.