Ukraine War-Affected Medical Students Should Get Special Admissions in Pakistan: Senate Committee

The Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture met under the Chairpersonship of Senator Irfan-Ul-Haque Siddiqui to vet various agenda items here at the Parliament House on Thursday.

The committee deliberated on the issues being faced by Pakistani Students who have returned from Ukraine due to war. The HEC submitted that to holistically review the matter, a joint meeting of the Ministry of Foreign affairs, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, HEC and PMC (Pakistan Medical Commission) would help in this regard.

The HEC apprised that apparently, most of the students were enrolled in Ukrainian medical institutions, therefore the presence of PMC representatives will be crucial.

HEC assured of all possible support in the matter. The chairman recommended that the matter should be treated as a special case and urged to make a way forward for the students to resume their studies in their home country.

The Meeting was attended by Senators Fawzia Arshad, Falak Naz, Jam Mahtab Hussain Dahar, and Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi, Rana Maqbool Ahmad and Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad. Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer along with other senior officers of the attached departments were also in attendance.