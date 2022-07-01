Shan Masood Nominated for Another Prestigious Award

The Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) has nominated Pakistan’s left-handed batter, Shan Masood, along with three other best performers in the County Championship for the Player of the Month award for June.

According to the press release issued by PCA, “Surrey’s Will Jacks, Hampshire’s James Vince, Derbyshire’s Shan Masood, and Wayne Madsen have topped the rankings for their performances in June.”

With 192 points, April’s MVP Shan Masood is currently third in the MVP standings and is still in contention for the award. In June, he received three Match MVP awards for his 419 T20 Blast points at an average of 46.5.

Masood scored 73 off 32 balls at a strike rate of 228, earning him the Match MVP award and 31 points against Leicestershire. He was named Match MVP in the County Championship after scoring 49 and 98 against Middlesex.

The Derbyshire opener, who scored back-to-back double-centuries in April, was named PCA Player of the Month, finishing first in PCA Most Valuable Player Rankings with 129.34 points.

Masood has been exceptional in the ongoing County Championship as he is the leading run-scorer in the competition across its two divisions with 1,074 runs at an average of 82.74 including three centuries and four fifties.

The left-hander was part of the national squad for the three-match Test series but did not manage to make his way to playing eleven as Imam and Abdullah Shafique were in supreme form.

The 32-year-old is also part of the national squad for the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka and is likely to make his way to the playing eleven this time after a long break.s