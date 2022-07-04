PCB Unveils Logo of Pakistan Junior League

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched the official logo for the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Junior Leagues (PJL) scheduled in the first half of October this year.

“The beginning of an era. Here’s the official logo of the Pakistan Junior League!,” the PJL wrote on its official social media page.

Beginning of an era. Here’s the official logo of the Pakistan Junior League!#Next11 #PJL pic.twitter.com/DfqQQFzLlV — Pakistan Junior League (@ThePJLofficial) July 3, 2022

Earlier this year, the PCB Chairman announced the launch of the Pakistan Junior League, in which six city-based franchise teams will compete in a 19-match competition at the Gaddafi Stadium from October 1 to 15.

Last month, the cricket board chairman also announced that former cricketers Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, and Daren Sammy will be mentors while Javed Miandad will supervise the league.

Yesterday, PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, shared a teaser full of vibrant colors for one of the most-anticipated projects featuring renowned cricketers Babar Azam, Hassan Ali, Naseem Shah, and Imam-ul-Haq.

Speaking to the media in Karachi last week, Ramiz stated that it is a proud moment for the cricket board that the first-ever junior league is being launched, and expressed his hope that it will produce positive results for the country.