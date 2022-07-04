Punjab University Announces 7 Holidays for Eid-ul-Azha

The Punjab University has announced 7 holidays for the employees as well the students attending summer courses at all of its teaching departments, institutes, centers, schools, and constituent colleges on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

According to the official notification issued by the Additional Registrar Academics, Punjab University will remain closed from 9 July, Saturday, to 15 July, Friday on account of Eid.

Last month, Punjab University revealed the summer vacation schedule for all of its teaching departments, institutes, centers, schools, and constituent colleges.

Punjab University has been closed since 6 June, Monday. The university will reopen on 29 July, Friday. The summer vacation schedule is not applicable to the students attending summer courses, which is why the university has separately notified Eid holidays.

Last week, the Federal Government announced 5 holidays for Eid-ul-Azha. The Eid holidays will start on 8 July, Friday, and end on 12 July, Tuesday.

The announcement from the government came after the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee confirmed that Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on 10 July, Sunday.