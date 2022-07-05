Xiaomi Launches Mi Band 7 Pro With Large AMOLED Display, and Dozens of Features for $60

Xiaomi hosted a major launch event in China yesterday where it unveiled the highly anticipated 12S series smartphones and several other products. One of these was the new Mi Band 7 Pro, which looks more like a smartwatch despite being a fitness band.

Mi Band 7 Pro has a 1.64″ AMOLED display that is wider than the vanilla model. It is also bigger than the Redmi Smart Band 7 Pro and has 326 PPI pixel density with 280 x 456px resolution. The extra screen real estate allows more room for health data and notifications.

The band has support for GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, and QZSS, and Xiaomi has added an ambient light sensor that enables automatic brightness. This is another upgrade over the base model.

There is also the usual 24/7 heart rate monitoring and blood-oxygen tracking which warn you of any irregularities. The advanced sleep monitoring is able to track light, deep, and REM sleep. There are over 117 exercise modes with 10 running courses and 5ATM water resistance which allows for swimming.

The 235 mAh battery lasts 12 days on regular use and 6 days with heavy usage. It can charge back up in only an hour.

Mi Band 7 Pro is available in green, white, orange, pink, blue, and black straps as shown in the image above. The fitness band is retailing in China for $60 and there is no word on international availability yet.