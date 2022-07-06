Govt Announces Huge Cut in Army’s Development Budget on IMF’s Demand

The Ministry of Finance has decreased the budget allocation for the Armed Forces Development Program (AFDP) by nearly 20%.

The decision has been taken to fulfill a longstanding demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to achieve a budget surplus of Rs. 153 billion in FY2022-23 before the resumption of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Program.

According to details, the Ministry of Finance had proposed to allocate Rs. 363 billion for the AFDP in the FY2022-23 budget that was presented in the Parliament on 10 June, Friday.

However, the budget document published by the Finance Ministry after receiving approval from the Parliament has shown that Rs. 291 billion have been allocated for the AFDP.

It is worth mentioning here that the budget for the AFDP is allocated separately from the regular budget of the armed forces. This is only the second time in Pakistan’s history that the budget allocation for AFDP has been decreased.

For the FY2021-22, the former federal government had allocated Rs. 340 billion for the AFDP, of which only Rs. 270 billion were utilized.

Via: Tribune