MG Mulan EV to Compete With Tesla Model Y in Europe and UK

Morris Garages (MG) is planning to launch its Mulan crossover electric vehicle (EV) in Europe and the UK, where it will take on Tesla Model Y, Volkswagen ID 3, and Kia Niro EV.

ALSO READ Honda Announces Car Delivery Delays

The automaker will launch the Mulan EV in said markets with a different name — MG 4. It claims that MG 4 will be a sporty vehicle that offers practicality and driving fun. Here are some details of the MG 4 EV:

Details

MG 4 has a single electric motor on the rear axle that sends up to 445 horsepower (hp) to the rear wheels, allowing for a 0-100 km/h time of around 4 seconds. MG is also proud of the EV’s near 50:50 weight distribution that allows for excellent stability on twisty roads.

The EV will have two battery options — 51 kWh and 64 kWh — however, the Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) that underpins MG 4, can support a 150 kWh battery pack as well.

MG 4 will offer up to 450 kilometers of range on a single charge. The details of its features are unknown at this time. However, it will have MG’s modern driver-assist features as well as the latest tech in safety and convenience.

ALSO READ Honda Atlas Launches a 24 Hour Vehicle Towing Service

The company says that it will keep the price of its new EV below £40,000, which would still make it an expensive car. However, given its competition and target market, MG 4 EV will most likely garner significant popularity.