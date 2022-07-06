Motive Brings Pakistan’s First AI Conference ‘AI Connect’

Motive (formerly KeepTruckin) is a great success story from Pakistan. It is a global company with offices across the US, Canada, Pakistan, India, Estonia, and Taiwan.

It brings Artificial Intelligence (AI) to technologically underserved industries that power the physical economy, such as trucking, construction, energy, agriculture, and adjacent supply chain industries.

These businesses still employ complex workflows to move trillions of dollars’ worth of goods. It is expensive, inefficient, laborious, and more importantly, insensitive to climate change. Motive equips them with technologies needed to improve the safety, productivity, and efficiency of their operations.

Historically, technology companies would set up their R&D centers in the developed world and only outsource standard engineering work to developing countries like Pakistan.

However, Motive has been an exception because it established its primary AI team in Lahore. This team has made rapid strides in the last few years by deploying their AI to hundreds of thousands of IoT devices in the field, to perform various automation tasks, such as driver identification, detecting unsafe driving behaviors, and automated coaching, to name a few.

Pakistan is the 5th largest country by population on the planet, with a growing young population. We are also an incredible engineering hub with a growing Information Technology (IT) industry.

We have over 600,000 IT professionals, with over 25,000 fresh graduates added to the workforce annually. We have around 17,000 software companies providing services to over 120 countries across the globe, bringing in $3 billion in IT export revenue last year.

However, despite a strong talent pool and good universities, the number of companies providing services and startups building products in the AI space is relatively small.

To promote AI, bridge the industry-academia gap, and motivate the broader engineering talent towards AI, Motive is organizing its first AI conference in Pakistan.

AI Connect is Motive’s inaugural AI conference in Pakistan. It features a stellar lineup of speakers composed of the world’s top AI researchers, industry gurus, leading VCs, and entrepreneurs.

It aims to motivate, train, and connect the next generation of AI engineers and researchers who will play their part in the global AI economy. It will be two days full of keynotes, fireside chats, panel discussions, and networking sessions, being held on July 13 and 14, 2022, at PC Hotel Lahore.

List of speakers