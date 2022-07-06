Utility Store Employees to Get a Raise

A proposal has been submitted to the board of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to increase the daily wages of employees by Rs. 245.

Sources said that the board would go over the proposal, and approval of the board is required for the increment.

The increment will be based on educational qualification, revealed the sources. For the employees with a matric degree or under matric, the daily wages will be increased by Rs. 190, whereas the daily wages of employees holding a FA, FSC, or a D.Com degree will be increased by Rs. 135. An increase of Rs. 135 per day has also been proposed for drivers.

BA, BSc, and MA employees will get an increment of Rs. 140 said the sources. The daily wages of employees with an MBA, MPA, M.Com, and MSc will increase by Rs. 185.

The proposal suggests increasing the daily wages of M.Phil and MS degrees by Rs. 245.