Punjab University has announced the date sheets for the annual exams for Associate Degree (AD) Programs for Arts and Science.

According to the notification issued by the Controller of Examinations, the theoretical exams for part-I will be held in August and part-II in August and September. The practical exams for both parts will take place in September and October.

ALSO READ Elon Musk Pulls Out of $44 Billion Twitter Deal

Here are the complete date sheets for AD Programs for Arts and Science.

Part-I Written Exams

Loading...

Part-I Practical Exams

Loading...

ALSO READ Pakistan Sports Board Drops Badminton Players for Commonwealth Games 2022

Part-II Written Exams

Loading...

Part-II Practical Exams