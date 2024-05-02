WhatsApp’s New Feature Will Let You Plan Events in Group Chats

WhatsApp is launching a new feature today that simplifies event planning within the app, making it unnecessary to use other applications. Whether it’s a virtual meeting or a birthday dinner, you can now organize gatherings directly on WhatsApp.

This feature allows any user to set up an event in a group chat, enabling everyone to see who will attend and who will not. Additionally, events will be displayed on the group’s information page. Attendees will receive reminders as the event approaches, similar to calendar apps.

The new events feature will initially be available to groups within a Community, with plans to extend it to all groups over the next few months.

Additionally, WhatsApp is introducing a feature that lets you respond to announcements made by admins in Communities. Your replies and those from others will be consolidated and minimized to allow for contextual viewing. To avoid becoming bothersome, notifications for these replies will be muted for everyone.

WhatsApp Dialer

As always, WhatsApp is working on several features for the app, including a dedicated dialer within WhatsApp. Spotted in one of the latest beta versions of WhatsApp, this dialer will allow you to call and message different contacts without saving their phone number.

Currently, you have to save a contact’s number in your phone book before it appears in your WhatsApp contacts. Only then are you able to message or call your new WhatsApp contact. But with the new dialer, you simply dial the phone number and you’re done. It also eliminates the need for saving temporary contacts.

But unlike group chat events, the dialer feature is still in beta with an unknown launch date.