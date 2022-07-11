Islamabad Witnessed Over 26 Street Crimes Every Day in June

Rising inflation due to record-breaking fuel prices has caused a dramatic rise in the number of street crimes across the country and Islamabad is no different.

According to the official statistics released by the Islamabad Capital Police (ICT) Police, more than 800 cases of different street crimes including snatching, auto thefts, robberies, and burglaries were reported in June.

This means that the Federal Capital witnessed an average of over 26 street crimes every day in the month of June. A breakdown of the official data shows that 337 cases of auto theft – 281 bikes, 55 cars, and a rickshaw – were registered last month.

163 cases of robberies were reported last month as well. 14 of these incidents saw citizens getting injured for resisting robberies. 84 cases of burglaries and 141 cases of snatching were reported in Islamabad in June.