Heavy Monsoon Rainfall Predicted in Most Parts of Pakistan

Yet another spell of torrential monsoon rainfall is expected in most parts of the country this week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted.

According to the latest advisory issued by the PMD, monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are continuously entering the upper and central parts of the country. Another strong monsoon low pressure area (LPA) is likely to approach Sindh on 14 July, Saturday.

Under the influence of the first weather system, heavy rainfall along with wind and thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab from 13 July, Wednesday, to 15 July, Friday.

Under the influence of the second weather system, very heavy rainfall along with wind and thunderstorm is expected in Sindh and Balochistan from 14 July, Thursday, to 17 July, Sunday.

Urban flooding is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore, and Gujranwala on 13 and 14 July.

The same is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Umer Kot, Jaccobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Awaran, Panjgur, and Turbat from 14-17 July.

Flash flooding in the local nullahs of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir is expected on 13-14 July.

The same is expected in the local nullahs of Kithar range, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Barkhan, Naseerabad, Kohlu, Zhob, Sibbi, and Dera Ghazi Khan from 14-17 July.

Tourists are advised to exercise precaution as landslides are expected in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, and Skardu during the forecast period.