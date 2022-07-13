U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partnership with TPL Corp Limited

Kabeer Naqvi – President & CEO, U Microfinance Bank Limited (U Bank) and Ali Jameel – CEO, TPL Corp Limited, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) of a strategic partnership to promote a synergic partnership between the two organizations.

This strategic partnership will create a platform for strengthening the capability of organizations to provide a comprehensive range of tailor-made solutions for the U Bank’s customer base.

Speaking at the occasion, Kabeer Naqvi, President & CEO, U Bank, said, “We are pleased to partner with TPL to facilitate U Bank to expand the outreach and combine our strengths to create innovative products for our last mile customers. This alliance will contribute towards digitalization and customer care, offering U Bank clients an eco-system of products and solutions.”

He added, “This coalition aims to explore new business avenues to generate more benefits and accelerate business growth. He further added this partnership will go a long way in providing innovative solutions to the consumer segments that seek quality financial security for themselves and their close ones.”

The synergy will pave the way toward promoting financial inclusion in the country.

Ali Jameel, CEO, TPL Corp Limited, commented, “This partnership demonstrates our commitment to constantly innovate and provide seamless access to insurance products in Pakistan. We at TPL strive to lead in InsurTech and cater to Pakistan’s Life, Health, and General insurance needs by offering cutting-edge Insurance solutions.”

The ceremony was held at TPL Corp Head Office and was witnessed by the senior management of both institutions including Saad Nissar – CEO, TPL Life, Muhammad Aminuddin – CEO, TPL Insurance, Ali Zaidi – COO, TPL Insurance, and Kazim Hasan – Deputy Managing Director, TPL Life.

Also present were Humayoon Asghar – Chief Strategy & Retail Officer, TPL Life, Mariam Pervaiz – Chief Commercial Officer & Chief of Staff, U Bank, Farooq Kamran – Chief Corporate & Investment Banking, U Bank, and Mohsin Aslam – Head of Budgeting Planning & Corporate Finance, U Bank.