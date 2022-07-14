CDA and GHQ to Conduct Hydrological Survey in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sought the help of the General Headquarters’s (GHQ) Engineer-in-Chief (E in C) Branch for a comprehensive hydrological survey to be conducted in Islamabad to deal with future rains and floods.

Chairman CDA, Amer Ali Ahmed, instructed a Member of the Planning and Estate on Wednesday to consider extending the scope of services of the E in C Branch to conduct a comprehensive hydrological study in Zones 2, 3, 4, and 5 of the federal capital.

A letter issued by CDA Chairman Secretariat in this regard read, “The report so prepared shall also contain recommendations for taking appropriate measures”. Additionally, the process of No Objection Certificates (NoC) and the Layout Plans of the housing societies will be subject to the study.

As per the letter, flood-like situations in different waterways, streams, and nullahs during heavy rains in Islamabad were noted, which is why it is imperative to have a detailed study for the authorities to manage issues related to heavy rains and floods in the future. The letter also detailed that the changes in the climate and watercourses necessitate the study.

Based on the proposed hydrological study, the concerned authorities and agencies, such as the CDA, the Islamabad Captial Territory (ICT) administration, and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), etc., will develop hydrological plans for Islamabad.

A CDA official remarked that the study is important and such a detailed survey has never been carried out in Islamabad. It will facilitate the protection of lives and property and will help keep a check on the possibility of urban flooding, besides evaluating the chances of urban flooding.

The E in C branch had previously conducted a hydrological survey in sector E-11 after the disaster caused by heavy rains and had later submitted a report and recommendations that were to be implemented by the CDAs Planning and Engineering wings.