Rawalakot Hawks Pick Mohammad Amir as Icon Player

Former Pakistan pacer, Mohammad Amir, has joined Rawalakot Hawks as an icon player for the second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

The experienced pacer will take part in the tournament for the first time after deciding against participating in the tournament’s previous edition.

Rawalakot Hawks announced the signing on various social media platforms.

Amir, coming on the back of sublime performances in the T20 Blast, will be hoping to continue his fine run of form and help Rawalakot Hawks defend their title. Rawalakot Hawks won the inaugural edition of the tournament as they defeated Muzaffarabad Tigers by 7 runs in the final.

The 30-year old expressed his delight at joining the side. Amir thanked the Rawalakot Hawks management and head coach Arshad Khan for picking him as an icon player for the upcoming season and vowed to perform to the best of his abilities.

The left-arm pacer is one of the most sought-after players in franchise T20 cricket. He has an exceptional record in T20 cricket, having picked up 248 wickets at an average of 22.84 and an economy rate of 7.18 in 214 innings.