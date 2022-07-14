Rozee.pk Onboards Smartchoice.pk as Partner for RIZQ

Rozee.pk, Pakistan’s largest online job platform, has on-boarded the Karachi-based insurtech startup, smartchoice.pk, to be a partner for RIZQ, a financial wellness app that promises to make access to financial products and services effortless for Pakistani salaried professionals. With carefully curated partnerships and tailored products, RIZQ will act as a financial passport for the employed.

The partnership between RIZQ and smartchoice.pk will empower millions of earning professionals to digitally access flexible and affordable health insurance plans. The collaboration will pave the way for greater insurance penetration in Pakistan.

On this occasion, S. H. Kazi, CEO of Rozee.pk, said, “The partnership with smartchoice.pk will enable RIZQ users to manage health contingencies by consuming optimally designed insurance solutions for themselves and their loved ones. Inclusion-focused plans can be self-designed effortlessly by the users to achieve the desired level of protection.”

“Health insurance remains one of the most important factors in a healthy lifestyle. Over the last several years, people did not think about health insurance due to a lack of awareness or high rates,” said Sibtain Jiwani, CEO smartchoice.pk. “We are changing that in collaboration with RIZQ. People will now be able to explore quality health insurance options for themselves and their families with smartchoice.pk. at an affordable rate through RIZQ,” he added.

RIZQ is an upcoming financial wellness app of ROZEE.PK for the salaried cohort. RIZQ will effortlessly guide its users on a path toward financial wellness by consuming tailored financial products. Earlier this month, RIZQ released a carpooling platform for the employed as a pre-launch feature, where they can reduce their commuting expense by sharing the ride to their office.