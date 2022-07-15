Broadcasters and Commentators Announced for Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka Test Series

The match officials and the commentary panel for the two-match Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka have been announced.

ICC Elite Panel Umpires including Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, and Rod Tucker alongside local umpires Raveendra Wimalasiri and Ruchira Palliyaguruge will be the match officials while Jeff Crowe will fulfill the duties as Match Referee for both the matches.

The commentary panel includes the likes of Danny Morrison, Russell Arnold, Aamer Sohail, Roshan Abeysinghe, and H.D. Ackerman.

The two-match Test series between the two countries is set to commence on 16 July with the first Test match at Galle. The second Test match will be played at Colombo between 24-28 July.

Both sides will be looking to win the series and gain maximum points in the World Test Championship. Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have a solid chance of finishing within the top two spots in the competition and book their place in the World Test Championship final next year.

The two-match Test series will be broadcasted in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India, the UK, and various other countries around the globe. The series will be broadcasted live on PTV Sports and Ten Sports in Pakistan.

Here is the full list of broadcasters for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka series: