Imam-ul-Haq Wants Babar to Break Kohli’s Records by Huge Margin

Imam-ul-Haq believes that Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has what it takes to break former Indian captain, Virat Kohli’s batting records in international cricket.

Imam said that it is unfair to compare the two batters right now as they are at completely different stages of their career. He said that there is no doubt that Kohli is a legend of the game and his record is sublime with over 20,000 international runs, while Babar has already scored nearly 10,000 runs in such a short span of time.

The 26-year-old further stated that Babar is a much better player than Kohli based on their current form.

If you compare their careers right now, then Babar is way ahead, but as my best friend and captain of Pakistan, I want him to break plenty of Kohli’s records.

The stylish opener backed Babar to surpass Kohli’s run tally in international cricket by the end of their respective careers. Imam said that he wants Babar to score three to four thousand more runs than Kohli in every format by the end of his career.

Currently, Babar and Kohli are at completely opposite stages of their career with Babar scoring runs for fun while Kohli is struggling for form.

Since the turn of the year, Babar has scored 913 runs at an average of 83.00 in 12 innings in all three formats while Kohli has only managed 459 runs at an average of 25.50 in 18 innings in international cricket.