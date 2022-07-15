Razzaq Says Wasim Akram Doesn’t Get Enough Respect in Pakistan Compared to India

Former Pakistan all-rounder, Abdul Razzaq, has praised legendary fast bowler, Wasim Akram, and asserted that he would have gotten more respect if he was an Indian or England cricketer.

While appearing on the Samaa TV show Super Over, Razzaq said, “If Wasim Akram was from India, many statutes would have been built to honor him. Akram would have been knighted if he was from England.”

ALSO READ Imam-ul-Haq Says Allah Has Given Rohit Sharma More Talent Than Virat Kohli

Wasim Akram, who is the second highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket, was conferred the country’s second-highest civilian award, Hilal-e-Imtiaz, by the President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi, on Pakistan Day in 2019.

While lauding Imran Khan’s captaincy, Razzaq said that every cricketer considers him as his role model because of his leadership qualities.

ALSO READ Pakistan Tour in Doubt Once Again After Sri Lankan Govt Imposes Emergency

“Imran Khan was a role model for every player. His captaincy and ability to motivate players were really impressive. His leadership aided the development of players around him,” he added.

The former all-rounder also compared two former spinners, Shan Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan, and said Murali would have earned more respect than Warne if he had played for Australia.

ALSO READ Waqar Younis Backs Pakistan to Win 2022 T20 World Cup

It is worth noting that Muralitharan and Warne are the leading Test wicket-takers, with 800 and 708 wickets respectively, while the Sri Lankan legend sits comfortably at the top of the ODI wickets chart.

Razzaq represented Pakistan in all three formats and is regarded as one of the best all-rounders of all time. He played 46 Tests, 265 ODIs, and 32 T20Is during his career.