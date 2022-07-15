KPL President Offers to Organize Similar League in Indian Occupied Kashmir

Kashmir Premier League (KPL) President, Arif Malik, has lent his support to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for starting a KPL-style tournament in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Arif Malik stated that the KPL management will be happy if India wants to start a similar tournament in Srinagar, the capital of the Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said that the KPL management’s goal is to promote cricket across the region and they will be willing to offer their expertise in starting a tournament on the other side of the border.

The President also revealed the details behind his invitation to former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, to take part in the second edition of KPL. Arif stated that the invitation was to send a peaceful message to India and promote harmony between neighboring countries.

ALSO READ Rashid Latif Slams Double Standards of Indian Management in Kohli’s Case

The second edition of KPL is scheduled to be played between 1 to 14 August at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium. The tournament will feature a new team, Jammu Janbaz, led by former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi.