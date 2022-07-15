Last Two Teams Confirmed for ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The T20 World Cup 2022 team lineup has been finalized after Zimbabwe and Netherlands booked their place in the mega event set to be held in Australia from 16 October to 23 November.

Netherlands defeated the USA while Zimbabwe overpowered Papua New Guinea in the semi-finals of the Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B earlier today, confirming their place in the pinnacle T20 event.

It is pertinent to mention here that the upcoming World Cup will feature a total of 16 teams. These teams include 12 teams from the Super 12s stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 including hosts Australia along with two teams each from Global Qualifiers A and B respectively.

Netherlands and Zimbabwe have qualified from Global Qualifier B while Ireland and the United Arab Emirates booked their place in the mega event from Global Qualifier A.

Here’s the complete lineup:

Top 12 from Super 12s T20 World Cup 2021 Australia Afghanistan Bangladesh England India Namibia New Zealand Pakistan Scotland South Africa Sri Lanka West Indies Global Qualifier A Ireland United Arab Emirates Global Qualifier B Netherlands Zimbabwe

The T20 World Cup 2022 will follow the same format that was followed last year with the qualifying round set to take place ahead of the Super 12s stage.

Eight teams, two groups of four teams each, will fight for four spots in the main event. Here’s how the groups look ahead of the first round:

Group A Group B Namibia Ireland Sri Lanka Scotland UAE West Indies Qualifier B Runners-up Qualifier B Winner

Note that Qualifier B teams here are Netherlands and Zimbabwe. The final lineups for groups A and B will be confirmed on 17 July after the final between Netherlands and Zimbabwe at Bulawayo.