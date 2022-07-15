Saudi Arabian Club Offers to Make Cristiano Ronaldo Highest-Paid Footballer

Cristiano Ronaldo has received a mind-boggling offer from an unknown club in Saudi Arabia after expressing his desire to switch teams. If he accepts the offer, Ronaldo will become the highest-paid player in the history of football.

According to the reports, teams like Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have already missed the opportunity to sign Ronaldo, and Chelsea doesn’t appear to be particularly interested either.

According to CNN Portugal, the Saudi Arabian club has made a huge offer to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer after learning that he wants to leave the Red Devils.

Ronaldo’s current club, Manchester United, was unable to secure Champions League qualification for the upcoming season, so he is looking for a new club to continue chasing big titles at a club that can compete for all major trophies.

As per the report, if Manchester United and Ronaldo reach an agreement with the Saudi Arabian club, the Portuguese forward will earn €270 million over two years.

Manchester United will reportedly receive a €30 million fee, which is more than the club paid Juventus to sign the Portugal international last summer.

The 37 years old is still one of the best in the world and he scored 24 goals in all competitions for a Manchester United team last season.