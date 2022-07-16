ICC Grants 2.5 Month Extension to IPL

The International Cricket Council has granted a two-and-a-half-month extension to the Indian Premier League in ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP). FTP details the international cricket that the 12 Full Members will be playing in the 2023–27 cycle.

According to the details, the money-rich franchise cricket increased the number of teams from eight to ten last year, bringing the total number of matches to 74.

In the upcoming 2025 and 2026 seasons, there will be a total of 84 games played in franchise-based cricket. In the 2027 season, that number could rise to 94, however, the upcoming event will be a 74-match competition.

The International Cricket Council has also agreed to a three-week period of no international cricket in July and August to allow English players to participate in the Hundred.

Due to national commitments, players such as Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Jos Buttler were unable to compete in the inaugural edition of the white-ball tournament.

Similarly, Cricket Australia has avoided scheduling any white-ball international matches in January to allow its players to compete in the Big Bash League, and the CPL and BPL have made room for their leagues as well.

The International Cricket Council has also given CSA a clear window for January 2025 and January 2026 to launch its franchise T20 league, and it has even withdrawn from the Australian white-ball series.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has also left open the possibility of holding the PSL in February-March (2023), January-February (2024), and December-January (2025).