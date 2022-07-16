Yasir Shah Becomes Pakistan’s Fifth Leading Wicket-Taker Bowler in Test cricket

Pakistan leg-spinner, Yasir Shah became Pakistan’s fifth leading wicket-taker bowler in Test cricket after surpassing legendary-spinner Abdul Qadir in the first Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle Stadium.

Shah needed two more wickets before sending Sri Lankan batters, Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews back to the pavilion in the first Test match at Galle to surpass the legendary leg-breaker, Abdul Qadir.

ALSO READ New Zealand Takes Pakistan’s Spot on WC Super League Points Table

Yasir Shah, who returned to the national team after a nearly one-year absence, is now just behind Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Imran Khan, and Danish Kaneria on the list. He achieved the milestone in just 47 matches.

Here is the list of most wicket-takers in Test cricket for Pakistan:

Player Mat Inns Runs Wkts Ave Econ SR Wasim Akram 104 181 9779 414 23.62 2.59 54.6 Waqar Younis 87 154 8788 373 23.56 3.25 43.4 Imran Khan 88 142 8258 362 22.81 2.54 53.7 Danish Kaneria 61 112 9082 261 34.79 3.07 67.8 Yasir Shah 47* 86 7345 237 30.99 3.19 58.1 Abdul Qadir 67 111 7742 236 32.80 2.71 72.5

ALSO READ Multan Likely to Host Test Cricket After Gap of 16 Years

Yasir Shah, who made his international debut in 2014, is the fastest Pakistani bowler to take 50 Test wickets, the joint-second fastest bowler in Test cricket history to take 100 wickets, and the fastest to take 200 wickets.

Talking about the ongoing first Test match in Galle, Pakistan is in a commanding position following an outstanding performance by the bowling department on the first day of the match.

Shaheen and Yasir took three and two wickets each, Naseem, Hasan, and Nawaz each took one wicket, and Dinesh Chandimal, who scored a double century against Australia, is on 53.