Imad’s Removal From his Position was Unjustified: Amir

Former fast bowler, Mohammad Amir, believes that former Karachi Kings captain, Imad Wasim was a better captain than Babar Azam, calling him a ‘fearless captain’ he said that Imad’s removal from his position was unjustified.

I still say that the decision to remove Imad Wasim from the captaincy was wrong. Under the captaincy of Imad, Karachi Kings was giving its best performance. It should not be that the captain of the Pakistan team should be the captain of Karachi.

ALSO READ New Zealand Takes Pakistan’s Spot on WC Super League Points Table

Mohammad Amir revealed in an exclusive interview that Younis Khan’s captaincy was when he started his international career and received a lot of support.

Mohammad Amir made his debut back in 2009 when Younis Khan was the team’s captain and that year the Men in Green won the T20I World Cup 2009 in England and advanced to the Champions Trophy Semi-final.

ALSO READ Multan Likely to Host Test Cricket After Gap of 16 Years

In response to a question about his favorite captain, the left-arm pacer stated that he liked Shahid Afridi’s captaincy because he was a different captain with a good leadership style.

When the 30-year-old was asked whether Sarfaraz Ahmed’s captaincy was the best, he replied that Sarfaraz used to get angry, but later he was a different person, they were like brothers.

ALSO READ Last Two Teams Confirmed for ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Mohammad Amir has 119, 81, and 59 wickets in Tests, ODIs, and T20I cricket respectively. He will be recalled two memorable spells one against Dilshan in 2009 and the other against India in the Champions Trophy.