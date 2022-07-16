Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka’s 2nd Match to be Played in New Venue Due to Security Concerns

The cricket board of Pakistan and Sri Lanka have decided to move the second and final Test match of the Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka to Galle Cricket Stadium due to security concerns in the capital city.

According to the details, the first match was scheduled in Galle which started today while the second Test match was scheduled in Colombo from 24-28 July which will also now take place in Galle Stadium.

It is worth noting that economic insecurity has compelled the public to protest and recently, enraged protesters stormed the Galle Fort to condemn the President for mismanaging the country’s finances and demanded his resignation.

Dinouk Colombage, the prime minister’s spokesman, announced last week that the government had declared a nationwide state of emergency to deal with the situation in the country and to prevent untoward incidents.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) also asked Bangladesh last week to remain on standby to host the Asia Cup 2022, which is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka this August if the country’s political situation worsens.

The first Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka began today at Galle Stadium, with Sri Lanka winning the toss and opting to bat first against Pakistan’s strong bowling attack.

The Babar-led side is currently in command after their bowling unit claimed five wickets in the first session of the day. Shaheen and Yasir each took two wickets, while Hasan Ali took one.

Yasir Shah, who made his comeback in style after nearly a year away, also surpassed Pakistan’s legendary leg-breaker, Abdul Qadir, to become the country’s fifth leading wicket-taker in Test cricket.