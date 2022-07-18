Centrally Contracted Players Get PCB’s Nod for KPL

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has granted permission to several centrally contracted players to take part in the upcoming second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

According to details, centrally contracted players who will not be taking part in international cricket in the upcoming months, which include national Test players and emerging players will be allowed to take part in KPL.

Pakistan’s former captain, Azhar Ali, and experienced middle-order batter, Fawad Alam, along with the likes of Abid Ali and Nauman Ali have been allowed to partake in the league. Young talented players such as Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Huraira, and Ali Usman have also been granted permission to feature in KPL 2.

Earlier, it was expected that the PCB will not allow any of the 33 centrally contracted players to take part in the upcoming tournament. But, the decision has been made to allow seven centrally contracted players to take part in the competition as they have no international commitments over the next few months.

The second edition of KPL is likely to be played between 1-14 August in Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium. The final schedule of the tournament will be released within the next few weeks.