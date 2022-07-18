Elon Musk vs Twitter Saga Continues With Another New Twist

Elon Musk backed away from the $44 billion Twitter deal last week and the social media giant responded by suing the Tesla CEO for withdrawing. Now Musk is planning to block Twitter’s request for a fast-track trial.

Musk’s lawyers have filed documents with the Delaware Chancery Court which accuse Twitter of making an “unjustifiable request” for an expedited trial after it turned a rushed merger into a trial in only two months.

On the other hand, Twitter is requesting the trial to begin in September since the merger agreement is set to terminate on October 25. For those unaware, Elon Musk backed away from the deal claiming that Twitter had lied about its fake and spam accounts.

He responded to Twitter’s trial request by saying:

Twitter’s sudden request for warp speed after two months of foot dragging and obfuscation is its latest tactic to shroud the truth about spam accounts long enough to railroad defendants into closing.

The CEO’s lawyers argued that the dispute over spam accounts is fundamental to Twitter’s value and they have also claimed that it would take a long while to assess an accurate number since it is an expert-intensive task. Hence, the lawyers have requested the trial to take place in February 2023 instead.