Ex-England Captain Advises India to Prepare Well for Bowlers Like Shaheen and Amir

Former England captain, Nasser Hussain, has suggested the Indian batters to improve their batting against left-arm pacers, who have recently proven difficult to manage for them.

While mentioning two famous spells from Pakistan’s left-arm pacers, Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Shah, Nasser stated that history shows left-arm pacers consistently put pressure on Indian batters.

Indians need to learn how to play left-arm fast bowlers a bit better. History tells you that Shaheen Shah Afridi blew India away in T20 WorldCup and Mohammad Amir blew India away in the final of Champions Trophy 2017.

During the 2017 Champions Trophy final, while chasing a target of 338, the Indian top-order batters struggled to control Amir’s late in-swinging deliveries and lost three wickets with only 33 runs on the board.

Mohammad Amir had also bamboozled the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, and Virat Kohli in the Asia Cup 2016 despite defending a low total of 83.

Shaheen Shah had jolted the arch-rivals’ top-order including Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli during their first match in the 2021 T20 World Cup where Pakistan managed to defeat India for the first time in world cups.

They had also failed on another crucial occasion during the 2019 World Cup, when they were jolted by New Zealand pacer, Trent Boult, in the semi-final, losing four wickets with only 24 on the board.

India and Pakistan will face each other first in Aisa Cup possibly in UAE in September and then in 2022 T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 24.