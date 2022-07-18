Wasim Akram Gives Naseem Shah Important Advice on Bowling in Sri Lanka

Pakistan’s legendary pacer, Wasim Akram, commended young fast bowler Naseem Shah and counseled him to come up strong and change his bouncer strategy, particularly in Sri Lankan conditions.

The video message from the former captain came on the opening day of the first Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle Stadium, where Pakistani bowlers lost control after taking eight wickets for 133 runs.

The former pacer said in the video,

I saw Naseem’s bowling in the last overs. Obviously, he is young and has played less cricket. But, I want to advise him on something really important. When you bowl a bouncer to a set batsman, especially in Sri Lankan conditions, you must aim 12-18 inches behind the normal mark. It gives you more height and creates chances of a top edge. Rest is fine. Naseem you’re doing great, keep it up, buddy.

Little advise to our talented speedster @iNaseemShah . How to bowl bouncers on slow pitches. #PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/BGdyoTF7cf — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 16, 2022

The Babar Azam-led side appeared impressive in the first two sessions of the day, restricting the host to 133 for 8, but Dinesh Chandimal’s fighting 76 runs and Maheesh Theekshana’s 38 runs led Sri Lanka to 222 runs on board.

Meanwhile, the island bowlers finished day one in style, giving Pakistan’s top-order batters a tough time and restricting the visitors to 24/2. Pakistan has lost both of their in-form openers, Imam on 2 and Abdullah on 13.